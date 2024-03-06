Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.24 and a beta of 1.50. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $339.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

