Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 2,717 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,784,000 after acquiring an additional 602,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $61,207,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 734.3% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,374,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,213,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Wedbush downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $318.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $321.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.41 and a 200 day moving average of $232.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,500. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

