Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 242,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,531,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Permian Resources
In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 882,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 882,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock worth $107,573,558. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Permian Resources Stock Performance
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PR
Permian Resources Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
