Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,220,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after buying an additional 1,117,538 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $12,433,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $2,866,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:VST opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

