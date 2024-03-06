Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Commercial Metals worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,454,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE CMC opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.12. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $58.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMC

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.