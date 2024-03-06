Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,125 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after buying an additional 181,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

