Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 189,867 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,867 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.22. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $153.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

