Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 20,148 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Lumentum worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 83.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.