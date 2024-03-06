Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 20,148 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,148 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Lumentum worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 83.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lumentum Price Performance
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.
View Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lumentum
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.