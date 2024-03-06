Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 24,700 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 68.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 182,949 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 31.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

