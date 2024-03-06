Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,452 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI opened at $1,527.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,670.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,487.04. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

