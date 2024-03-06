Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.41 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,947,000 after purchasing an additional 936,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after purchasing an additional 427,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

