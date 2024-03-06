Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $3.93 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.8 %

CPB opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.