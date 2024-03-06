Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $4.08 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 240,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Coupang by 64.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coupang by 140.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 111.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 27.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

