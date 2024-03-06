Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $4.30 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
