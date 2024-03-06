Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $4.30 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.