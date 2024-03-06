Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,913 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,155 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,103 shares of company stock valued at $36,326,105 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

