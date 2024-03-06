Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. 71,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 356,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Scienjoy from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $31.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Scienjoy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

