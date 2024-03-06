SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.05, but opened at $56.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. SEA shares last traded at $55.45, with a volume of 10,200,527 shares traded.

SE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SEA by 91.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.



Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

