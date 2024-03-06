Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.49

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.49 and last traded at $99.49, with a volume of 3982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.16.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,099 shares of company stock worth $1,656,758. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

