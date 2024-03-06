Sequoia Financial Group Limited (SEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Sequoia Financial Group Company Profile
