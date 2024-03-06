SG Fleet Group Limited (SGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from SG Fleet Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

SG Fleet Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77.

SG Fleet Group Company Profile

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short-term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including pricing and quoting, funding, procurement and delivery, fuel and toll management, maintenance and accident management, roadside assistance, registration and infringement management, reporting and invoicing, contract revision, changeover consulting, and vehicle disposal services.

