Sharecare (SHCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of SHCR stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Sharecare has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

