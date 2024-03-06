Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Up 0.0 %

SHEL stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $205.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.