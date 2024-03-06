Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

