Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Increases By 9.5%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Admiral Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Admiral Group Stock Up 0.5 %

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

