Short Interest in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Declines By 8.9%

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

