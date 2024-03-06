Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Decreases By 8.9%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 1.8 %

Atlas Copco stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

