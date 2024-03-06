Short Interest in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Decreases By 5.3%

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

