Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Drops By 5.3%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,961,700 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 22,128,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of China Power International Development stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. China Power International Development has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

