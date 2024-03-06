Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Increases By 5.0%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,700 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 775,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,294.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 5.6 %

DCTH stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $86.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

