Short Interest in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Grows By 14.6%

Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Denny’s Stock Down 0.1 %

DENN stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $485.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny's had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny's will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,470 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,049,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,179,000 after acquiring an additional 296,554 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Further Reading

