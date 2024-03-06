Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rises By 5.0%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 560,900 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,314,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $576.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $39.89.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DXPE

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.