Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Rises By 9.5%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $162.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.88. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $64,152.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut Evans Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

