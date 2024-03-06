Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Grows By 14.5%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Gentex stock opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

