Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Rises By 8.2%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Hyundai Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HYMTF opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. Hyundai Motor has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $62.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, The new i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under The new Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

