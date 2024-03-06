Short Interest in Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Rises By 8.2%

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HYMTF opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. Hyundai Motor has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $62.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
