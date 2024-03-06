Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Declines By 7.5%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

About Infineon Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.