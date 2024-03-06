Short Interest in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Increases By 7.2%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,197 shares of company stock worth $12,025,680. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IONS opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

