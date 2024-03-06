Short Interest in Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Decreases By 7.8%

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Israel Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRLW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Israel Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Get Israel Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Israel Acquisitions Company Profile

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.