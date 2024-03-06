Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Increases By 8.9%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.80.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

Featured Articles

