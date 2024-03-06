Short Interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Drops By 8.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KC opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.13. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

