Sidoti Csr Comments on Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independence Contract Drilling in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Independence Contract Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $1.71 on Monday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

