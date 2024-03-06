Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.70

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and traded as high as $15.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Trading Up 5.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Just Got an Upgrade to Beat Its Peers
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.