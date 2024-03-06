SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.80

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.80 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.84), with a volume of 1669417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.85 ($0.81).

SigmaRoc Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. The company has a market capitalization of £758.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.00 and a beta of 1.69.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added industrial and construction quarried materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

