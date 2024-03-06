Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 585,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 174,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $2,650,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $9,117,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $1,031,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at $99,841,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,334 shares of company stock worth $10,074,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

