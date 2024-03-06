Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,494,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Simmons First National by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,446,000 after buying an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,906,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,640,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,023,000 after buying an additional 109,728 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,362,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Stock Up 5.3 %

SFNC stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFNC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

