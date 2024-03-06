SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $170.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

