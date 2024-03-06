SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SkyWest worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 2,109.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

SkyWest Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.