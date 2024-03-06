SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 216,018 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.57% of SLM worth $17,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SLM by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SLM by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SLM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SLM by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens increased their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

