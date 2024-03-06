Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $339,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 102,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 86.4% during the third quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 148,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,482 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,250 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

