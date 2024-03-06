Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

SQM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.