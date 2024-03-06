Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $143.25 and last traded at $143.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.50.

Soitec Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.11.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

